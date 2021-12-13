Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,973.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,888.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,755.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.