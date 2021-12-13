Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,982.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,888.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,755.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

