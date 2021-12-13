Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €246.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €246.00 ($276.40) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($286.52) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($276.40) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €234.83 ($263.86).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €202.75 ($227.81) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €200.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €203.87. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

