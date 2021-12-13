Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($276.40) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($276.40) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($286.52) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €235.25 ($264.33).

Shares of ALV stock traded down €1.10 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €202.75 ($227.81). 574,133 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €200.34 and a 200 day moving average of €203.87. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

