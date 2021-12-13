ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,663 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of ALLETE worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ALLETE by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

NYSE ALE opened at $62.94 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

