Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 730,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

