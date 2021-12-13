Allegheny and Western Railway Co (OTC:AWRY) Declares Dividend of $3.00

Allegheny and Western Railway Co (OTC:AWRY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

AWRY stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. Allegheny and Western Railway has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $135.00.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny and Western Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny and Western Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.