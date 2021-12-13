Alex E. Washington III Purchases 4,500 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $89.52 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

