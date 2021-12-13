Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $685,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,264 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 424,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

NYSE ADM opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

