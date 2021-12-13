Alethea Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $134.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.28.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.