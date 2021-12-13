Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys 2,101 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $125.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $126.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

