AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

AIKI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,299. AIkido Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

