Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $251,305.00

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $251,305.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,836.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.27 or 0.08241414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.74 or 0.00318526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.45 or 0.00915889 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00075788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.00397401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00266505 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.