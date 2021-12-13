Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,467,469 shares.The stock last traded at $48.30 and had previously closed at $47.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

