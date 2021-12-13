AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.04

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 94245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

