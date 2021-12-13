Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $659.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce sales of $659.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $658.21 million and the highest is $660.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $554.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.47. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.02. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,523. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.