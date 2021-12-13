Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,267 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $654.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $639.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.95. The company has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

