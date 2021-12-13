Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target Lowered to 211.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from 221.00 to 211.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADEVF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $12.80 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

