Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 72,981 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,981 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 1.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of OXY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.63. 151,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,803,854. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

