Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $208.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.