Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 10,300 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $272.93. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.00 and a 200-day moving average of $251.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

