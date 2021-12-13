Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.40. 153,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,825. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.46.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

