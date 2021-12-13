ACENT (ACE) Reaches Market Cap of $8.30 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $1.64 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ACENT has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007134 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.