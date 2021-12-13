Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.