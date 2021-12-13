Abulaba (AAA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,714.50

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 66.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $1,714.50 and $87.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00038394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006838 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

