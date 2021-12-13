Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGRPY remained flat at $$19.00 on Monday. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Get Absa Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.0724 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.