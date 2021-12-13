Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:AEF traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

