Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.68. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

ANF opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.