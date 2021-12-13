Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightworth grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 90,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.9% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.76. The stock had a trading volume of 67,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $240.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

