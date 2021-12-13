95,000 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $373,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $601,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BBIN opened at $59.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

