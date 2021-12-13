90,303 Shares in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GreenTree Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $8.25 on Monday. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $850.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.71.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

