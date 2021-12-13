8,320 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. LendingTree makes up approximately 1.7% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 55.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in LendingTree by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 10.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

NASDAQ TREE traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $110.07. 725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,761. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

