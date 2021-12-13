65,419 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 704,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $155.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

