$65.93 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report sales of $65.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $46.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $220.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.93 million to $223.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $312.22 million, with estimates ranging from $291.55 million to $350.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $3.86 on Friday, hitting $216.15. 4,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,799,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after buying an additional 762,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

