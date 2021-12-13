$64.58 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post sales of $64.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $61.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $256.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $257.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $336.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 216,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,333. The company has a market capitalization of $889.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,025 shares of company stock valued at $167,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 277,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 87,087 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

