$62.25 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce $62.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $65.70 million. Veracyte posted sales of $34.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $213.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $218.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $275.84 million, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $295.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $145,569,606. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 462,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.81.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

