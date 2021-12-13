$585.35 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce $585.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $508.80 million and the highest is $620.80 million. Bally’s reported sales of $118.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 395.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,110,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,755.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,620 shares during the period.

NYSE:BALY opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.34. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

