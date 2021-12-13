52,100 Shares in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

LPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.