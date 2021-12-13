$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to post $5.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $5.11 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $22.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.19 on Friday. Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.