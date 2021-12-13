$421.87 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post $421.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.04 million and the lowest is $407.78 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $384.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $619,498.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $1,143,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,750. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,133,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.69. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

