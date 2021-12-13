$40.38 Million in Sales Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will post sales of $40.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $40.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $159.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.47 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.62 million, with estimates ranging from $156.40 million to $158.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 42,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 15,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $523.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

