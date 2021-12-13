360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QFIN. Citigroup increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.03.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.