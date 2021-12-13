$311.54 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce sales of $311.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.70 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $948.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,435 shares of company stock worth $3,897,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 3.69.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

