3,030 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,035,000 after buying an additional 782,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $84.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.