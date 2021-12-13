$245.08 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $245.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $194.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $889.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $889.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.41 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742 in the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

