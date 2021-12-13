$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.80 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $347.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.48 and its 200 day moving average is $342.17.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

