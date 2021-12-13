$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.71. 9,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,575. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $243.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

