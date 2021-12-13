$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. 100,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,681. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.