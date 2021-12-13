$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.19 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. 100,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,681. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

