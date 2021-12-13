$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Polaris posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist reduced their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,971. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.49. Polaris has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

