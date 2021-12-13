19,684 Shares in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

GNCA opened at $1.05 on Monday. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Genocea Biosciences Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.